442 N Colorado Ave
Last updated July 17 2019

442 N Colorado Ave

442 North Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

442 North Colorado Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
$200 off 1st month rent if moved in by 6/15/19! Northeast Home for Rent! - Beautiful newly updated home. 4 bed, 2 bath and 2 half, very cozy home located on quiet street. This home will go quickly. Call today to scheduled a showing.

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront

(RLNE4161261)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
