4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Updated West Plaza unit features 3 bedroom 3 bathroom and over 1500 sq ft. Two bedrooms are master suites with a private bathroom. Newer kitchen with ss appliances. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Balcony on 2nd level and small deck on 3rd. Amazing location near Country Club Plaza, Westport, Shops, Restaurants, Highway access. Central HVAC system and in unit laundry hook ups, machine can be rented for $60. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

