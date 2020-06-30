All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2

4416 Terrace Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4416 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Updated West Plaza unit features 3 bedroom 3 bathroom and over 1500 sq ft. Two bedrooms are master suites with a private bathroom. Newer kitchen with ss appliances. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Balcony on 2nd level and small deck on 3rd. Amazing location near Country Club Plaza, Westport, Shops, Restaurants, Highway access. Central HVAC system and in unit laundry hook ups, machine can be rented for $60. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Great West Plaza location, within walking distance. Close to Westport, Midtown. Off street parking, in unit laundry, central HVAC. Entire building renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 have any available units?
4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 have?
Some of 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Terrace Street, Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary