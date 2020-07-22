All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:20 AM

4416 North Brighton Avenue

4416 North Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4416 North Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three Bedroom with full basement and garage. Great School District and ready to call Home. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 North Brighton Avenue have any available units?
4416 North Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 North Brighton Avenue have?
Some of 4416 North Brighton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 North Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4416 North Brighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 North Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4416 North Brighton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4416 North Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4416 North Brighton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4416 North Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 North Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 North Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4416 North Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4416 North Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4416 North Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 North Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 North Brighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
