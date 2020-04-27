All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:32 AM

4414 Pennsylvania Ave

4414 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4414 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/932b445023 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. This move in ready and remodeled 2 bedroom apartment homes are only 2 blocks from The Plaza, 5 min from Westport and only 10 min from Downtown! If ample space, natural light & location are important to you in your next home, look no further! The property also offers off-street parking and laundry on-site! Some units offer washer & dryer in unit. Please ask agent for details on available apartments. The apartment is fully equipped with updated appliances (dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, fridge), central a/c and heat, modern and updated bathroom, and private balconies/patios for your enjoyment! There is also an awesome pool for all of your summer festivities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
4414 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 4414 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Pennsylvania Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4414 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4414 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Pennsylvania Ave does offer parking.
Does 4414 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4414 Pennsylvania Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4414 Pennsylvania Ave has a pool.
Does 4414 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 4414 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
