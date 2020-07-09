All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4410 Pennsylvania Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4410 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

4410 Pennsylvania Ave

4410 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Plaza Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4410 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/932b445023 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
4410 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4410 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4410 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 4410 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4410 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 4410 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 4410 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 Pennsylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary