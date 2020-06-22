All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4405 Roanoke Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4405 Roanoke Parkway

4405 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIMITED TIME SPECIAL: 1/2 off security deposit

Lease a newly renovated one or two bedroom luxury apartment at The Drake in desirable West Plaza from $895 to $1395. Hardwood floors, generous living and dining space with abundant windows and natural light welcome you home! Granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen make it hard to leave. Enjoy the convenience of the most centrally located neighborhood community in Kansas City; West Plaza. This newly renovated, vintage-modern apartment is walking distance to both Westport and the Country Club Plaza; two of Kansas City's most popular districts for shopping and entertainment.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Roanoke Parkway have any available units?
4405 Roanoke Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Roanoke Parkway have?
Some of 4405 Roanoke Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Roanoke Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Roanoke Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Roanoke Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 Roanoke Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 4405 Roanoke Parkway offer parking?
No, 4405 Roanoke Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 4405 Roanoke Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Roanoke Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Roanoke Parkway have a pool?
No, 4405 Roanoke Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Roanoke Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4405 Roanoke Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Roanoke Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Roanoke Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
