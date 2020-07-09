All apartments in Kansas City
4401 Roanoke parkway
4401 Roanoke parkway

4401 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
google fiber
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6ed9ad03e ---- ***SPECIAL** Look & Lease - Half Off Security Deposit! Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. The Drake is located in one of the city&rsquo;s most popular areas, the Country Club Plaza. Host to fabulous upscale shopping, gourmet dining, art galleries, live entertainment, and lively parks, you&rsquo;ll never be bored living there! The Drake is within also walking distance to Westport which is home to some of the finest nightlife Kansas City has to offer. The beautiful features in each apartment home include marble tile in the kitchen and bathroom, original hardwood flooring in the living and dining rooms, in-suite washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances (dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator, and microwave), granite countertops, and Google Fiber. Put your mind at ease with the controlled access building entry and 24-Hour maintenance. Call us today to discover why The Drake is the best place to live and play in Kansas City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Roanoke parkway have any available units?
4401 Roanoke parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Roanoke parkway have?
Some of 4401 Roanoke parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Roanoke parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Roanoke parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Roanoke parkway pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Roanoke parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4401 Roanoke parkway offer parking?
No, 4401 Roanoke parkway does not offer parking.
Does 4401 Roanoke parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 Roanoke parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Roanoke parkway have a pool?
No, 4401 Roanoke parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Roanoke parkway have accessible units?
No, 4401 Roanoke parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Roanoke parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 Roanoke parkway has units with dishwashers.

