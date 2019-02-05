All apartments in Kansas City
4359 Northeast 83rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4359 Northeast 83rd Street

4359 North Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4359 North Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse is located in a highly desirable community located in North Kansas City. Featuring an open concept living room/kitchen, large master bath & closet as well a washer/dryer included! This home also offers an attached 1 car garage and a great backyard that is perfect for entertaining!

This property has tons of space and is giving you easy access to Hwy 152 & I-435, a commuters dream!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*this home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4359 Northeast 83rd Street have any available units?
4359 Northeast 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4359 Northeast 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4359 Northeast 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4359 Northeast 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4359 Northeast 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4359 Northeast 83rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4359 Northeast 83rd Street does offer parking.
Does 4359 Northeast 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4359 Northeast 83rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4359 Northeast 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 4359 Northeast 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4359 Northeast 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4359 Northeast 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4359 Northeast 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4359 Northeast 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4359 Northeast 83rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4359 Northeast 83rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
