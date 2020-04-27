Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4347 Monroe Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4347 Monroe Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4347 Monroe Ave
4347 Monroe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4347 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4563028)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have any available units?
4347 Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4347 Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4347 Monroe Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave offer parking?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary