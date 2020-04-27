All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4347 Monroe Ave

4347 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4347 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

(RLNE4563028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 Monroe Ave have any available units?
4347 Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4347 Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4347 Monroe Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave offer parking?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4347 Monroe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4347 Monroe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
