4345 Harrison St
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:38 AM

4345 Harrison St

4345 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4345 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
***THIS IS A ROOM FOR RENT***

I am seeking a roommate to sign on to my lease for the rest of its duration (ends May 10th). The 900 square feet, 3rd floor apartment features two bedrooms, a balcony, a living room, a dining space/studio space, a kitchen and a full bathroom.

The larger bedroom is available for $397/month plus utilities. The tenant pays for gas and electric (contact me for estimated utilities cost). Water, & trash are included in the rent. Google Fiber is available, but not included in the rent. $30 application fee.

It is conveniently located in the Historic South Hyde Park. This is just 4 minutes from Kansas City Art Institute, 7 minutes from UMKC, and less than 10 minutes from downtown. Apartments feature hardwood floors, central heat, decorative fireplace, a large balcony, and secured entrance.

The current tenant (me) is a 20 year old male, quiet, not home often, substance free, and a student attending the Kansas City Art Institute.

Please contact me soon if you are interested in this opportunity! I would prefer to find a roommate that could move in by December 1st or sooner (tentative). I could also marginally assist with the move in process if needed.

Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions you have or to schedule a showing!

My contact information is:
Phone: (816) 299-2204 (feel free to call or text!)
Email: mengel@kcai.edu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4345 Harrison St have any available units?
4345 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4345 Harrison St have?
Some of 4345 Harrison St's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4345 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
4345 Harrison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4345 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4345 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 4345 Harrison St offer parking?
No, 4345 Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 4345 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4345 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4345 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 4345 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 4345 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 4345 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 4345 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4345 Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
