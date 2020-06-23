4345 Harrison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

***THIS IS A ROOM FOR RENT***



I am seeking a roommate to sign on to my lease for the rest of its duration (ends May 10th). The 900 square feet, 3rd floor apartment features two bedrooms, a balcony, a living room, a dining space/studio space, a kitchen and a full bathroom.



The larger bedroom is available for $397/month plus utilities. The tenant pays for gas and electric (contact me for estimated utilities cost). Water, & trash are included in the rent. Google Fiber is available, but not included in the rent. $30 application fee.



It is conveniently located in the Historic South Hyde Park. This is just 4 minutes from Kansas City Art Institute, 7 minutes from UMKC, and less than 10 minutes from downtown. Apartments feature hardwood floors, central heat, decorative fireplace, a large balcony, and secured entrance.



The current tenant (me) is a 20 year old male, quiet, not home often, substance free, and a student attending the Kansas City Art Institute.



Please contact me soon if you are interested in this opportunity! I would prefer to find a roommate that could move in by December 1st or sooner (tentative). I could also marginally assist with the move in process if needed.



Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions you have or to schedule a showing!



My contact information is:

Phone: (816) 299-2204 (feel free to call or text!)

Email: mengel@kcai.edu