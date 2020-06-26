4339 Roanoke Pkwy

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cc5046039 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. **PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. This charming apartment is located just north of the beautiful Country Club Plaza! It is just a short walk to all of the delicious dining and fantastic shopping on the Plaza! Also a short drive to Westport, KU Medical Center, and Downtown! Check out the beautifully restored hardwood floors, newly updated kitchen, and all of the other charming features this property has to offer! Contact the leasing agent today to set up a showing!