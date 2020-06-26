All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

4339 Roanoke Pkwy

4339 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4339 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cc5046039 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. **PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. This charming apartment is located just north of the beautiful Country Club Plaza! It is just a short walk to all of the delicious dining and fantastic shopping on the Plaza! Also a short drive to Westport, KU Medical Center, and Downtown! Check out the beautifully restored hardwood floors, newly updated kitchen, and all of the other charming features this property has to offer! Contact the leasing agent today to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 Roanoke Pkwy have any available units?
4339 Roanoke Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4339 Roanoke Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4339 Roanoke Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 Roanoke Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 4339 Roanoke Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4339 Roanoke Pkwy offer parking?
No, 4339 Roanoke Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 4339 Roanoke Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4339 Roanoke Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 Roanoke Pkwy have a pool?
No, 4339 Roanoke Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 4339 Roanoke Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4339 Roanoke Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 Roanoke Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4339 Roanoke Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4339 Roanoke Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4339 Roanoke Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
