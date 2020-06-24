All apartments in Kansas City
4335 Chestnut Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

4335 Chestnut Avenue

4335 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4335 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

(RLNE3791875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
4335 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4335 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4335 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4335 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 4335 Chestnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4335 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4335 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 4335 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4335 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4335 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4335 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4335 Chestnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4335 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
