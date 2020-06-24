Rent Calculator
4333 Oak St
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM
4333 Oak St
4333 Oak St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4333 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Updated condo ACROSS FROM KC ART INSTITUTE - Property Id: 96181
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96181
Property Id 96181
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4688295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4333 Oak St have any available units?
4333 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4333 Oak St have?
Some of 4333 Oak St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 4333 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 4333 Oak St offer parking?
No, 4333 Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 4333 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Oak St have a pool?
No, 4333 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 4333 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Oak St has units with dishwashers.
