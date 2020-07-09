All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4331 Myrtle Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4331 Myrtle Ave.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

4331 Myrtle Ave.

4331 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4331 Myrtle Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car - Property Id: 157464

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157464
Property Id 157464

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5378480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have any available units?
4331 Myrtle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have?
Some of 4331 Myrtle Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 Myrtle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Myrtle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Myrtle Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. offer parking?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have a pool?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary