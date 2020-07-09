Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4331 Myrtle Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4331 Myrtle Ave.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4331 Myrtle Ave.
4331 Myrtle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4331 Myrtle Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Northwest
Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car - Property Id: 157464
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157464
Property Id 157464
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5378480)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have any available units?
4331 Myrtle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have?
Some of 4331 Myrtle Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4331 Myrtle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Myrtle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Myrtle Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. offer parking?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have a pool?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Myrtle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 Myrtle Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary