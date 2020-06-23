All apartments in Kansas City
4330 Bales Ave

4330 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4330 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This 840 Sq ft property was built in 1954 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. 1 Car garage. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.onlychoicePM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! No Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET, CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Bales Ave have any available units?
4330 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 Bales Ave have?
Some of 4330 Bales Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Bales Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4330 Bales Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4330 Bales Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4330 Bales Ave does offer parking.
Does 4330 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 4330 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 4330 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 Bales Ave has units with dishwashers.
