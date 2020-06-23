433 N White Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 924 Sq ft property was built in 1925 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Super Nice -- New paint, Tile Backsplash. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Washer Dryer hookups on the main level. Full unfinished basement.

Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website WWW.onlychoicePM.COM Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 . Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity