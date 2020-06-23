All apartments in Kansas City
433 N White Ave
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

433 N White Ave

433 North White Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

433 North White Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
This 924 Sq ft property was built in 1925 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Super Nice -- New paint, Tile Backsplash. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Washer Dryer hookups on the main level. Full unfinished basement.
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website WWW.onlychoicePM.COM Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 . Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 N White Ave have any available units?
433 N White Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 N White Ave have?
Some of 433 N White Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 N White Ave currently offering any rent specials?
433 N White Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 N White Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 N White Ave is pet friendly.
Does 433 N White Ave offer parking?
No, 433 N White Ave does not offer parking.
Does 433 N White Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 N White Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 N White Ave have a pool?
No, 433 N White Ave does not have a pool.
Does 433 N White Ave have accessible units?
No, 433 N White Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 433 N White Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 N White Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
