Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:47 PM

4325 Northwest 78th Street

4325 Northwest 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Northwest 78th Street, Kansas City, MO 64151
Platte Brook North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see this open floor plan, three bedroom, two bath home on this tree lined street in the Northland. Newly updated with LVT flooring and granite kitchen countertops. *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Northwest 78th Street have any available units?
4325 Northwest 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Northwest 78th Street have?
Some of 4325 Northwest 78th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Northwest 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Northwest 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Northwest 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 Northwest 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4325 Northwest 78th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Northwest 78th Street offers parking.
Does 4325 Northwest 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Northwest 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Northwest 78th Street have a pool?
No, 4325 Northwest 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Northwest 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 4325 Northwest 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Northwest 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 Northwest 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

