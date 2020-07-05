All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane

4324 Northeast Sunnybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4324 Northeast Sunnybrook Lane, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Northland 4BDR/1.5 BTH Home for Rent! $1300/month - Check out this newly rehabbed Ranch Style Home. Ready for mid December move in.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require rent'er's insurance and a two-year lease.

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management, Call our office at (816) 575-7588 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE5336285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane have any available units?
4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane have?
Some of 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 NE Sunnybrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

