in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need. A fully updated bathroom with even more built-in storage are both beautiful and practical. This studio is conveniently located just minutes from Westport, the West 39th Street district, and the Country Club Plaza. Contact us to start your application today!