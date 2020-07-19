All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4314 NE 83rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4314 NE 83rd Terrace
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

4314 NE 83rd Terrace

4314 Northeast 83rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4314 Northeast 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b2802f060 ---- Come see these beautiful,3 bedroom townhomes. They are located immediately North of Highway 152 at the North Brighton exit. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, washer/dryer included, private master bath and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 NE 83rd Terrace have any available units?
4314 NE 83rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 NE 83rd Terrace have?
Some of 4314 NE 83rd Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 NE 83rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4314 NE 83rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 NE 83rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 NE 83rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4314 NE 83rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4314 NE 83rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 4314 NE 83rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 NE 83rd Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 NE 83rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 4314 NE 83rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4314 NE 83rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4314 NE 83rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 NE 83rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 NE 83rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary