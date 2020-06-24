All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4308 East 115th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4308 East 115th Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 3:57 PM

4308 East 115th Street

4308 East 115th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4308 East 115th Street, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bdrm 2 bath ranch home on large, fenced lot. Fresh interior paint and recently painted exterior. Main level features wood floors, three generous sized bedrooms and eat-in kitchen. Finished basement has a second full kitchen, full bathroom and a potential non-conforming 4th bedroom. One car attached garage. Quiet neighborhood nearby highway access! This house is ready to be your home! Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 East 115th Street have any available units?
4308 East 115th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4308 East 115th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4308 East 115th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 East 115th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 East 115th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4308 East 115th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4308 East 115th Street offers parking.
Does 4308 East 115th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 East 115th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 East 115th Street have a pool?
No, 4308 East 115th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4308 East 115th Street have accessible units?
No, 4308 East 115th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 East 115th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 East 115th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 East 115th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 East 115th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary