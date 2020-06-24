4308 East 115th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Adorable 3 bdrm 2 bath ranch home on large, fenced lot. Fresh interior paint and recently painted exterior. Main level features wood floors, three generous sized bedrooms and eat-in kitchen. Finished basement has a second full kitchen, full bathroom and a potential non-conforming 4th bedroom. One car attached garage. Quiet neighborhood nearby highway access! This house is ready to be your home! Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!" CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.