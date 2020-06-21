All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
427 N. Colorado Ave
427 N. Colorado Ave

427 North Colorado Avenue · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

427 North Colorado Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 427 N. Colorado Ave · Avail. now

$945

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 742 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
AVAILABLE SOON - 3 bed 2 bath! - Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a quiet street. Features kitchen with a lot of cabinetry for storage and all appliances included, spacious living room and bedrooms. Gladstone Elementary - Northeast High.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE4025095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 N. Colorado Ave have any available units?
427 N. Colorado Ave has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 N. Colorado Ave have?
Some of 427 N. Colorado Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 N. Colorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
427 N. Colorado Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 N. Colorado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 N. Colorado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 427 N. Colorado Ave offer parking?
No, 427 N. Colorado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 427 N. Colorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 N. Colorado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 N. Colorado Ave have a pool?
No, 427 N. Colorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 427 N. Colorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 427 N. Colorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 427 N. Colorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 N. Colorado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
