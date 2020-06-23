Rent Calculator
4260 E 62nd St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM
4260 E 62nd St
4260 East 62nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4260 East 62nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4500542)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4260 E 62nd St have any available units?
4260 E 62nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4260 E 62nd St have?
Some of 4260 E 62nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4260 E 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4260 E 62nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 E 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 4260 E 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4260 E 62nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4260 E 62nd St does offer parking.
Does 4260 E 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4260 E 62nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 E 62nd St have a pool?
No, 4260 E 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4260 E 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 4260 E 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 E 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4260 E 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
