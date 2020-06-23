All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

4260 E 62nd St

4260 East 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4260 East 62nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4500542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 E 62nd St have any available units?
4260 E 62nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4260 E 62nd St have?
Some of 4260 E 62nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 E 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4260 E 62nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 E 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 4260 E 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4260 E 62nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4260 E 62nd St does offer parking.
Does 4260 E 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4260 E 62nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 E 62nd St have a pool?
No, 4260 E 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4260 E 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 4260 E 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 E 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4260 E 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
