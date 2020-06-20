Rent Calculator
425 ELMWOOD AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
425 ELMWOOD AVE
425 Elmwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
425 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4483711)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have any available units?
425 ELMWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 425 ELMWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
425 ELMWOOD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 ELMWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 ELMWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE offer parking?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
