All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 425 ELMWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
425 ELMWOOD AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

425 ELMWOOD AVE

425 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

425 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4483711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have any available units?
425 ELMWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 425 ELMWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
425 ELMWOOD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 ELMWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 ELMWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE offer parking?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 ELMWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 ELMWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary