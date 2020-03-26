Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
4236 Jackson Avenue
4236 Jackson Avenue
4236 North Jackson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4236 North Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4236 N Jackson Ave - 4236 N Jackson Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to highways I-35 and I-435!
-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Ceiling fans
-Decorative fireplace
-Carpet
-Unfinished walkout basement
-Backyard deck
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$795.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$795.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3749416)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4236 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
4236 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4236 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 4236 Jackson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4236 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
No, 4236 Jackson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4236 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4236 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4236 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
