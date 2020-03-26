4236 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4236 N Jackson Ave - 4236 N Jackson Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to highways I-35 and I-435!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Ceiling fans

-Decorative fireplace

-Carpet

-Unfinished walkout basement

-Backyard deck



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$795.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$795.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



