4224 Harrison St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal range refrigerator

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a37411001 ----

4224 Harrison currently has a two bedroom coming available. This apartment is a 10 minute drive to UMKC, and 5 minutes drive to the Country Club Plaza, KCAI and Westport, it also boasts:Huge living room and bedroomsBeautiful hardwood floorsKitchens provided with stove, fridge, and garbage disposalCeiling fansSun roomBuilding features:On-site laundryOff street parkingAdditional Details:12 month lease$30 application fee$400 Security DepositPets welcome under 15 lbs. full grownProfessionally managed by North Terrace Property ManagementContact Joe at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment*Showings By Appointment Only*Monday-Friday 9am to 5pmSaturdays 10am-4pmOwner pays for Water, Trash and Hot Water. Tenants pay for Gas and Electric.

?



Flooring: Hardwood

Rent Sqft: $1.05

Deposit: 400

Floor Size: 850 sqft

Unit Floor: 3