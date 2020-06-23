Rent Calculator
4222 Agnes Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM
4222 Agnes Ave
4222 Agnes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4222 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To view this property please go to www.Primerealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4222 Agnes Ave have any available units?
4222 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4222 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Agnes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Agnes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4222 Agnes Ave offer parking?
No, 4222 Agnes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4222 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 Agnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 4222 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 4222 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 Agnes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4222 Agnes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4222 Agnes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
