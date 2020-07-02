All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

422 NE 87th St

422 Northeast 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 Northeast 87th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Gashland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $1225/Month - Check out this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with partial finished basement. Fresh paint, wood-like floors throughout, and ready for move in soon. Neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Get it before it's gone!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5680131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 NE 87th St have any available units?
422 NE 87th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 NE 87th St have?
Some of 422 NE 87th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 NE 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
422 NE 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 NE 87th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 NE 87th St is pet friendly.
Does 422 NE 87th St offer parking?
Yes, 422 NE 87th St offers parking.
Does 422 NE 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 NE 87th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 NE 87th St have a pool?
No, 422 NE 87th St does not have a pool.
Does 422 NE 87th St have accessible units?
No, 422 NE 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 422 NE 87th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 NE 87th St does not have units with dishwashers.

