422 NE 87th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $1225/Month - Check out this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with partial finished basement. Fresh paint, wood-like floors throughout, and ready for move in soon. Neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Get it before it's gone!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5680131)