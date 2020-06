Amenities

This nice 3 bedroom 1 bath lower level duplex has the perfect set up. Nice size bedrooms and ready to move in . Laundry in the bathroom all one level. Located in a nice beautiful area close to the KC Zoo, Swope Park Community Center and Walking Trails. Call today to schedule a showing or apply online. www.nalamanagement.com or Call 816-095-6252!