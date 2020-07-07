All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

4218 Harrison St

4218 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4218 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a88f9f089 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Harrison St have any available units?
4218 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4218 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4218 Harrison St offer parking?
No, 4218 Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 4218 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 4218 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 4218 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 Harrison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 Harrison St does not have units with air conditioning.

