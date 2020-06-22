All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4216 Cypress Ave

4216 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4216 Cypress Ave Available 01/09/19 -

(RLNE3785104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Cypress Ave have any available units?
4216 Cypress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4216 Cypress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Cypress Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Cypress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave offer parking?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have a pool?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have accessible units?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
