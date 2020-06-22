Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4216 Cypress Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4216 Cypress Ave
4216 Cypress Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4216 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Northwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4216 Cypress Ave Available 01/09/19 -
(RLNE3785104)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have any available units?
4216 Cypress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4216 Cypress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Cypress Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Cypress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave offer parking?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have a pool?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have accessible units?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4216 Cypress Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4216 Cypress Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
