Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4208 Wabash Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4208 Wabash Ave
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4208 Wabash Ave
4208 Wabash Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4208 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4208 Wabash Ave -
(RLNE4111003)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4208 Wabash Ave have any available units?
4208 Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4208 Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Wabash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Wabash Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4208 Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 4208 Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4208 Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 4208 Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 4208 Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 Wabash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 Wabash Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 Wabash Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary