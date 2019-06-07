All apartments in Kansas City
4207 E 62 Nd St

4207 E 62nd St · No Longer Available
Location

4207 E 62nd St, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

pool
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
pool
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! Available NOW. Remodel almost finished. Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today https://showmojo.com/l/a50e309021 This owner does not accept Section 8 or housing vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 E 62 Nd St have any available units?
4207 E 62 Nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4207 E 62 Nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4207 E 62 Nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 E 62 Nd St pet-friendly?
No, 4207 E 62 Nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4207 E 62 Nd St offer parking?
No, 4207 E 62 Nd St does not offer parking.
Does 4207 E 62 Nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 E 62 Nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 E 62 Nd St have a pool?
Yes, 4207 E 62 Nd St has a pool.
Does 4207 E 62 Nd St have accessible units?
No, 4207 E 62 Nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 E 62 Nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 E 62 Nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 E 62 Nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4207 E 62 Nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

