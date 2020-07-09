4205 Clark Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/855321c0b6 ---- Walk to Westport and the Country Club Plaza from this second floor apartment. This gorgeous one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances, formal dining room, walk in closet, washer & dryer in unit and so much more. Westport Edge also provides assigned parking spots, a secured entry, and a community pool. This one bedroom apartment is $1095/mo with a $600 deposit on a 12 month lease. Tenants are responsible for gas & electric; landlord pays for water & trash. We do allow pets, 15 lbs fully grown or smaller. Qualifications: no evictions or felony charges within the past 10 years, credit score must be 550 or greater, monthly income must meet 2.5 times the rent. Call 816-561-7368 today to schedule a showing. Showings by appointment ONLY Monday thru Friday 9AM to 5PM Saturdays 10AM to 4PM Westport Edge is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management.