All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4205 Clark Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4205 Clark Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4205 Clark Ave

4205 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Old Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4205 Clark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/855321c0b6 ---- Walk to Westport and the Country Club Plaza from this second floor apartment. This gorgeous one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances, formal dining room, walk in closet, washer & dryer in unit and so much more. Westport Edge also provides assigned parking spots, a secured entry, and a community pool. This one bedroom apartment is $1095/mo with a $600 deposit on a 12 month lease. Tenants are responsible for gas & electric; landlord pays for water & trash. We do allow pets, 15 lbs fully grown or smaller. Qualifications: no evictions or felony charges within the past 10 years, credit score must be 550 or greater, monthly income must meet 2.5 times the rent. Call 816-561-7368 today to schedule a showing. Showings by appointment ONLY Monday thru Friday 9AM to 5PM Saturdays 10AM to 4PM Westport Edge is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Clark Ave have any available units?
4205 Clark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 Clark Ave have?
Some of 4205 Clark Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Clark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Clark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Clark Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 Clark Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4205 Clark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4205 Clark Ave offers parking.
Does 4205 Clark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 Clark Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Clark Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4205 Clark Ave has a pool.
Does 4205 Clark Ave have accessible units?
No, 4205 Clark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Clark Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Clark Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary