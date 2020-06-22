All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

4203 Agnes Ave

4203 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,592 Sq ft property was built in 1921 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Agnes Ave have any available units?
4203 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 4203 Agnes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 Agnes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4203 Agnes Ave offer parking?
No, 4203 Agnes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4203 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Agnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 4203 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 4203 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4203 Agnes Ave has units with dishwashers.
