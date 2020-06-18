All apartments in Kansas City
4200 Tracy Avenue - 217
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4200 Tracy Avenue - 217

4200 Tracy Avenue · (816) 522-5256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4200 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
1 Bedroom apartment in a disabled or 55+ building. MUST be disabled (doctors paperwork required) and vouchers welcome! Utilities will be added with voucher. Secured building, parking & activities, on site management, this is a great place to call home! Must completed full back ground screenings and subject to approval.

****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income or voucher.
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 have any available units?
4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 have?
Some of 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 is pet friendly.
Does 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 offer parking?
Yes, 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 does offer parking.
Does 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 have a pool?
No, 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 have accessible units?
No, 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 Tracy Avenue - 217 does not have units with dishwashers.
