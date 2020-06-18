4200 Tracy Avenue - 217

Amenities
1 Bedroom apartment in a disabled or 55+ building. MUST be disabled (doctors paperwork required) and vouchers welcome! Utilities will be added with voucher. Secured building, parking & activities, on site management, this is a great place to call home! Must completed full back ground screenings and subject to approval.
****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income or voucher.
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531