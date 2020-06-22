All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4167 Hardesty Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4167 Hardesty Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4167 Hardesty Ave

4167 Hardesty Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4167 Hardesty Ave, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 936 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. Refrigerator and Stove included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4167 Hardesty Ave have any available units?
4167 Hardesty Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4167 Hardesty Ave have?
Some of 4167 Hardesty Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4167 Hardesty Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4167 Hardesty Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4167 Hardesty Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4167 Hardesty Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4167 Hardesty Ave offer parking?
No, 4167 Hardesty Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4167 Hardesty Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4167 Hardesty Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4167 Hardesty Ave have a pool?
No, 4167 Hardesty Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4167 Hardesty Ave have accessible units?
No, 4167 Hardesty Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4167 Hardesty Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4167 Hardesty Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary