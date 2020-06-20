All apartments in Kansas City
414 Montgall Ave

414 Montgall Avenue · (816) 832-2472
Location

414 Montgall Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
Pendleton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Jun 26

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
hot tub
Coming Soon! Decadent 115 year old 2 bedroom 2 bath flat with 1,100 Sq. Ft. of living space leasing for $1,200 a month with a $800 deposit. Unit features bold finishes, elevated ceilings, decadent lighting fixtures, Mahogany flooring, 2 blissful spa-like bathrooms, refashioned kitchen, formal dining space, and en-suite bathroom. Located just blocks from local coffee shops, parks, biking and hiking trails, KC Museum, and mouthwatering cuisine. Come become a part of Historic Northeasts diverse cultures and immerse yourself in history while staying close to home. Pre-register today to be automatically notified when property is ready to be toured. Flat will be available for move in July 1st, 2020.

Rent Includes:
- Water
- Trash
- Sewer

Pre-Register for Tour:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1888345?source=marketing

Approved Applicants:
- 12 Month Lease - First Month Rent Free
- 24 Month Lease - First and Last Months Rent Free

Application Fee
- $35 per applicant 18+
- Application fee non-refundable.
- Complete applications online: https://executivepropertysolutionsllc.propertyware.com

Rental Qualifications
- Income equal or greater to 3x rent.
- Two prior years of rental history.
- No balances owed to current or previous owners.
- Credit score of 600+.

This property is part of the Historic Registry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Montgall Ave have any available units?
414 Montgall Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Montgall Ave have?
Some of 414 Montgall Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Montgall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
414 Montgall Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Montgall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Montgall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 414 Montgall Ave offer parking?
No, 414 Montgall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 414 Montgall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Montgall Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Montgall Ave have a pool?
No, 414 Montgall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 414 Montgall Ave have accessible units?
No, 414 Montgall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Montgall Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Montgall Ave has units with dishwashers.
