414 Montgall Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar hot tub

Coming Soon! Decadent 115 year old 2 bedroom 2 bath flat with 1,100 Sq. Ft. of living space leasing for $1,200 a month with a $800 deposit. Unit features bold finishes, elevated ceilings, decadent lighting fixtures, Mahogany flooring, 2 blissful spa-like bathrooms, refashioned kitchen, formal dining space, and en-suite bathroom. Located just blocks from local coffee shops, parks, biking and hiking trails, KC Museum, and mouthwatering cuisine. Come become a part of Historic Northeasts diverse cultures and immerse yourself in history while staying close to home. Pre-register today to be automatically notified when property is ready to be toured. Flat will be available for move in July 1st, 2020.



Rent Includes:

- Water

- Trash

- Sewer



Pre-Register for Tour:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1888345?source=marketing



Approved Applicants:

- 12 Month Lease - First Month Rent Free

- 24 Month Lease - First and Last Months Rent Free



Application Fee

- $35 per applicant 18+

- Application fee non-refundable.

- Complete applications online: https://executivepropertysolutionsllc.propertyware.com



Rental Qualifications

- Income equal or greater to 3x rent.

- Two prior years of rental history.

- No balances owed to current or previous owners.

- Credit score of 600+.



This property is part of the Historic Registry!