414 Montgall Ave

Amenities
Coming Soon! Decadent 115 year old 2 bedroom 2 bath flat with 1,100 Sq. Ft. of living space leasing for $1,200 a month with a $800 deposit. Unit features bold finishes, elevated ceilings, decadent lighting fixtures, Mahogany flooring, 2 blissful spa-like bathrooms, refashioned kitchen, formal dining space, and en-suite bathroom. Located just blocks from local coffee shops, parks, biking and hiking trails, KC Museum, and mouthwatering cuisine. Come become a part of Historic Northeasts diverse cultures and immerse yourself in history while staying close to home. Pre-register today to be automatically notified when property is ready to be toured. Flat will be available for move in July 1st, 2020.
Rent Includes:
- Water
- Trash
- Sewer
Pre-Register for Tour:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1888345?source=marketing
Approved Applicants:
- 12 Month Lease - First Month Rent Free
- 24 Month Lease - First and Last Months Rent Free
Application Fee
- $35 per applicant 18+
- Application fee non-refundable.
- Complete applications online: https://executivepropertysolutionsllc.propertyware.com
Rental Qualifications
- Income equal or greater to 3x rent.
- Two prior years of rental history.
- No balances owed to current or previous owners.
- Credit score of 600+.
This property is part of the Historic Registry!