4130 Oak Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75793f2066 ---- Just a block from UMKC, KC Art Institute, and Nelson-Atkins Museum, and situated within walking distance to The Plaza, this newly-remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, with livable loft, is perfect for anyone with a flair for eclectic. Directly off the entry to the living room you will find an open-concept design with dining area and kitchen with exposed brick. The downstairs has lovely hardwood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms and a bath with claw-foot tub w/ shower amenities, tons of storage, and a modern staircase that leads upstairs to a loft that can easily be used as an office or den. The loft includes closet space and bathroom with tiled shower. Outside includes a large, fenced backyard with storage shed and covered patio. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, this home is a must-see! Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. each - pet deposit = 1/2 of one month\'s rent Utilities Included in Rent: None Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompanykansascity.com/tenant-screening-guidelines Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.