4130 Oak Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

4130 Oak Street

4130 Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75793f2066 ---- Just a block from UMKC, KC Art Institute, and Nelson-Atkins Museum, and situated within walking distance to The Plaza, this newly-remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, with livable loft, is perfect for anyone with a flair for eclectic. Directly off the entry to the living room you will find an open-concept design with dining area and kitchen with exposed brick. The downstairs has lovely hardwood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms and a bath with claw-foot tub w/ shower amenities, tons of storage, and a modern staircase that leads upstairs to a loft that can easily be used as an office or den. The loft includes closet space and bathroom with tiled shower. Outside includes a large, fenced backyard with storage shed and covered patio. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, this home is a must-see! Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. each - pet deposit = 1/2 of one month\'s rent Utilities Included in Rent: None Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompanykansascity.com/tenant-screening-guidelines Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Oak Street have any available units?
4130 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Oak Street have?
Some of 4130 Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 4130 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 4130 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 4130 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 4130 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 4130 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

