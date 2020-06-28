4127 Charlotte Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly

Fresh two bedroom in Hyde Park with all the charm!

This is the second floor of a duplex.

Features a large, shared front porch and free, shared laundry on site.

Hardwood floor's throughout with fresh paint!

French doors leading into each bedroom.

Renovated kitchen with new tile, cabinets, butcher block countertops and gas stove and refrigerator provided!

Back door mud space or small shop area off the kitchen.

Tons of natural light!

New tile and bath vanity, and original clawfoot tub!

Separate dining room for extra space.

Large backyard with lots of shade.

Cats OK with $300 deposit and $150 nonrefundable.