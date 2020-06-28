All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 24 2019

4127 Charlotte Street - 2

4127 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

4127 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
Fresh two bedroom in Hyde Park with all the charm!
This is the second floor of a duplex.
Features a large, shared front porch and free, shared laundry on site.
Hardwood floor's throughout with fresh paint!
French doors leading into each bedroom.
Renovated kitchen with new tile, cabinets, butcher block countertops and gas stove and refrigerator provided!
Back door mud space or small shop area off the kitchen.
Tons of natural light!
New tile and bath vanity, and original clawfoot tub!
Separate dining room for extra space.
Large backyard with lots of shade.
Cats OK with $300 deposit and $150 nonrefundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 have any available units?
4127 Charlotte Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 have?
Some of 4127 Charlotte Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Charlotte Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Charlotte Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
