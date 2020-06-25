All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4121 N Drury Ave
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

4121 N Drury Ave

4121 North Drury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4121 North Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE5051430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 N Drury Ave have any available units?
4121 N Drury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4121 N Drury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4121 N Drury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 N Drury Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 N Drury Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4121 N Drury Ave offer parking?
No, 4121 N Drury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4121 N Drury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 N Drury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 N Drury Ave have a pool?
No, 4121 N Drury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4121 N Drury Ave have accessible units?
No, 4121 N Drury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 N Drury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 N Drury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 N Drury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 N Drury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
