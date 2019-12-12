All apartments in Kansas City
412 Northwest 78 Terrace

412 Northwest 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

412 Northwest 78th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64118
Jefferson Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Great home located on a quiet street! This house offers 4 bedrooms, a kitchen that includes appliances, a formal dining room, family room and unfinished basement. The property has a deck overlooking a huge fenced in back yard.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Northwest 78 Terrace have any available units?
412 Northwest 78 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 412 Northwest 78 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
412 Northwest 78 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Northwest 78 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Northwest 78 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 412 Northwest 78 Terrace offer parking?
No, 412 Northwest 78 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 412 Northwest 78 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Northwest 78 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Northwest 78 Terrace have a pool?
No, 412 Northwest 78 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 412 Northwest 78 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 412 Northwest 78 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Northwest 78 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Northwest 78 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Northwest 78 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Northwest 78 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

