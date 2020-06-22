All apartments in Kansas City
412 Delaware Street, Unit 313

412 Delaware St · No Longer Available
Location

412 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Currently under renovation. Photos soon to come.
The Lofts on Delaware are all historic buildings located in the heart of the River Market. The buildings include 309, 412, 509, & 510 Delaware. These unique buildings have commercial spaces on the first floor and residential units on floors 2 and up.

These stunning residential units include studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms with varying floor plans and square footages.

Minimum lease term is one year.

Lofts on Delaware is pet friendly community (no weight limitations or breed restrictions). $300.00 pet deposit required and $25.00 monthly pet rent.

Parking: $35-$60 per space, depending on location.

If you're looking for a cool space on the KC Streetcar line, come dwell well on Delaware!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
