All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
412 Delaware Street, Unit 204
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

412 Delaware Street, Unit 204

412 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
River Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

412 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Lofts on Delaware are all historic buildings located in the heart of the River Market. The buildings include 309, 412, 509, & 510 Delaware. These unique buildings have commercial spaces on the first floor and residential units on floors 2 and up.

These stunning residential units include studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms with varying floor plans and square footages.

Minimum lease term is one year.

Lofts on Delaware is pet friendly community (no weight limitations or breed restrictions). $300.00 pet deposit required and $25.00 monthly pet rent.

Parking: $35-$60 per space, depending on location.

If you're looking for a cool space on the KC Streetcar line, come dwell well on Delaware!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 have any available units?
412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 have?
Some of 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Delaware Street, Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary