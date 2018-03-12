4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Renovated 2BR 1BA unit in amazing location. New kitchen featuring new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and subway tile back splash. New windows and flooring throughout. Large open living space and big bedrooms. New bathroom with tile floors and shower walls. Balcony overlooking courtyard. New Central AC and Furnace, water heater, in unit laundry hook ups, machine can be provided for $50 a month. Off street parking available. Close to KCAI, UMKC, Rockhurst, Nelson-Atkins Museum, The Country Club Plaza, Westport, Crown Center and Downtown. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats are $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Renovated building with spacious units. Individual HVAC, Water Heaters, and Laundry Hook ups. Great Midtown location close to KCAI, UMKC, Rockhurst, Nelson-Atkins Museum, The Country Club Plaza, Westport, Crown Center & Downtown.