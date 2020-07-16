All apartments in Kansas City
4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12
Last updated June 27 2020 at 9:45 PM

4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12

4117 Warwick Boulevard · (913) 728-5427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4117 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Completely Renovated 2BR 1BA unit in amazing location. New kitchen featuring new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and subway tile back splash. New windows and flooring throughout. Large open living space and big bedrooms. New bathroom with tile floors and shower walls. Balcony overlooking courtyard. New Central AC and Furnace, water heater, in unit laundry hook ups. Machines can be provided for $60 per month. Off street parking available. Close to KCAI, UMKC, Rockhurst, Nelson-Atkins Museum, The Country Club Plaza, Westport, Crown Center and Downtown.
Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Renovated building with spacious units. Individual HVAC, Water Heaters, and Laundry Hook ups. Great Midtown location close to KCAI, UMKC, Rockhurst, Nelson-Atkins Museum, The Country Club Plaza, Westport, Crown Center & Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 have any available units?
4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 have?
Some of 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 is pet friendly.
Does 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 offers parking.
Does 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 have a pool?
No, 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12 has units with dishwashers.
