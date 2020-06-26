All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:10 PM

4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2

4115 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Completely Renovated 2BR 1BA unit in amazing location. New kitchen featuring new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and subway tile back splash. New windows and flooring throughout. Large open living space and big bedrooms. New bathroom with tile floors and shower walls. Patio space off living room. New Central AC and Furnace, water heater, in unit laundry hook ups. Machines can be provided for $60 a month. Off street parking available. Close to KCAI, UMKC, Rockhurst, Nelson-Atkins Museum, The Country Club Plaza, Westport, Crown Center and Downtown.
Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Renovated building with spacious units. Individual HVAC, Water Heaters, and Laundry Hook ups. Great Midtown location close to KCAI, UMKC, Rockhurst, Nelson-Atkins Museum, The Country Club Plaza, Westport, Crown Center & Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 have any available units?
4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 have?
Some of 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
