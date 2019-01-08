4107 East 106th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137 St. Catherine's Gardens
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 952 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Newer Refrigerator and Stove. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Single car garage. Deck on the back ready for a bar-b-que. This house has plenty of outside room to move on a nice lot with mature trees to add some shade. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4107 E 106th Ter have any available units?
4107 E 106th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.