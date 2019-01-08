4107 E 106th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 952 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Newer Refrigerator and Stove. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Single car garage. Deck on the back ready for a bar-b-que. This house has plenty of outside room to move on a nice lot with mature trees to add some shade. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668