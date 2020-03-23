All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4100 Bellefontaine Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4100 Bellefontaine Avenue

4100 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4100 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stunning Home with full remodel. All new everything including cabinets, refinished floors, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue have any available units?
4100 Bellefontaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Bellefontaine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue offer parking?
No, 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary