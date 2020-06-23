All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS)
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM

408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS)

408 White Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

408 White Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
South India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Leasing Newly Remodeled Home: 4 bedroom 2 bath - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4673555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) have any available units?
408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) have?
Some of 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS)'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) currently offering any rent specials?
408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) is pet friendly.
Does 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) offer parking?
No, 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) does not offer parking.
Does 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) have a pool?
No, 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) does not have a pool.
Does 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) have accessible units?
No, 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) does not have accessible units.
Does 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 S White Ave (CONTACT OWNER FOR APPROVAL ON ALL MAINTENANCE REPAIRS) has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary